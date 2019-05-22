Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Sarp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony (Tony) Sarp Tony Sarp (80) died on May 3, 2019. He was born in Latrobe PA, on January 13, 1939. In 1958 he visited his sister in Spokane, WA, where he met and married Barbara Hansen, the love of his life for over 60 years. In 1967, he moved his young family to Everett, WA. There he established Cascade Building Maintenance, servicing businesses in Snohomish County and military bases in Idaho, Montana and Florida. After a hair raising flight from Pennsylvania, he decided to obtain his pilot license. Tony wanted to understand how a plane works. He earned his commercial license and opened Paine Aviation. Several of his students went on to become pilots for Alaska Airlines. Tony was an avid fisherman and could be found on the many rivers in the area. His love of fishing took him on a vacation to Alaska where he fell in love with the scenic beauty and unbelievable fishing. This led Tony to building Katmai Lodge, the largest sport fishing lodge in Alaska. Over 26 years, he hosted world class anglers from around the world. He was an accomplished fly fisherman and strongly believed in conserving the natural resources of the Alagnak by establishing a strict catch and release of all rainbow trout, and restricting the number of salmon that could be kept by his guests. He further promoted his belief on many sport fishing shows and magazines. When he was asked to go on the first American flight to Kamchatka Peninsula, he was ready to go! He and his daughter, Colleen, were there during the fall of the communist government. The two of them were the driving force in opening up sport fishing to Americans on the Russian Peninsula. He established Kamchatka Lodge, taking many fishermen on a Russian fly fishing adventure. Tony enjoyed spending time with his family. He taught them all the love of fly fishing. When life slowed down he and Barbara became snow birders, spending winters in Palm Springs,CA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Sarp-Herman. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Hansen) Sarp; daughter, Denise Meek, grandchildren, Colin Sarp-Herman, Shaylyn Sarp-Herman and sister, Christine Veautour. He loved life and lived it as a great adventure. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 22, 2019

