February 14, 1927 - June 7, 2019 Anthony Valentino Petruccelli, 92, of Tulalip, WA, died June 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Anthony was born to Teresa Armenti and Rocco Petruccelli on February 14, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH and was raised in Washington DC. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur Petruccelli (late Marge) of Silver Spring MD; sister, Norma Browning (late Thomas) of Stuart, FL. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Dolezal) of Tulalip, WA; daughters, Laurie Pagano (James) of Fairfax, VA, Jennifer Price (Deej) of Everett, WA, Dawn McArthur of Everett, WA; three grandchildren, Alexander McArthur, Lucia and Tyson Pagano; sisters, Gilda Morris (late Ronald) of Silver Spring, MD, and Margherita Woods (late George) of Alexandria VA. Anthony was also an uncle of 23 nieces and nephews. After graduating from Calvin Coolidge High School, he enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and was sent to NTC in San Diego, CA and Naval Repair Base in New Orleans, LA. He was disappointed he wasn't sent overseas, but he did get to go to the Hollywood Canteen and dance with movie stars. During the late 40's and 50's he worked for Conversions and Surveys before moving to Seattle in 1956 and owned two HVAC businesses in Seattle and Bellevue, WA before retiring at age 90. He spent time at his vacation home in Lighthouse Point, FL during the 70's. He served on the boards of the Puget Sound Kidney Centers, Sons of Italy, and Seattle University. He traveled internationally to 24 countries; a memorial trip to Mexico had him being the oldest person to take a zip line and rappel down waterfalls. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and charm. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery and the memorial will be in August.



