Anton "Pink" Marty, 94 of Duvall, WA, passed away July 6, 2019 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA. He was born July 27, 1924 in Auburn, WA, to Anton Sr. and Marie (Kaelin) Marty. At the age of 5 he moved with his family to the current homestead in Duvall where he, his parents and brothers helped build a dairy farm. On March 18, 1944 he married Dorothy Sorensen of Monroe, WA, his beloved wife for the past 75 years. In 1948 they purchased the farm where they raised their family and had many gatherings over the years to enjoy Dad's famous Swiss Macs. After retirement in the late 70's, they took many trips in their motorhome with family and friends, with much of that time centered around Dad's favorite pastimes of fishing, crabbing and clamming. Oh, how he loved to watch Mom clean those clams! In August of 1998, they fulfilled their lifelong dream of traveling with family to his father's birthplace in Morschach, Switzerland to enjoy a family reunion with more than 50 members of the Marty family. Dad truly enjoyed time spent with family and friends, and commented at their 50th wedding anniversary, "I raised a lot of corn and I raised a lot of peas, but the best crop I ever raised were my kids." He was a member of the Senior Center in both Monroe and Carnation, a charter member of the Monroe Eagles Club, Washington State Dairymen's Association member and lifelong member of the Monroe Swiss Club where his parents were founding members. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, children: Mike (Marilyn) of Duvall, Larry (Kathy deceased) of Snohomish, WA, Darlene Thorpe (Brian) of Monroe, Deb Lawson (Tom) of Duvall and Roger (Patti) of Groveland, FL. He is also survived by 13 grand-children, 23 great grand-children and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Walter; parents, Anton Sr. and Marie; brothers, Vic and Frank, daughter-in-law, Kathy, and... Vern. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Monroe Swiss Hall, 18500 Tualco Rd. Monroe. The open house will be from 5-8 p.m. with a tribute at 6:30 p.m. Memorials can be made to the Monroe Swiss Club at PO Box 413, Duvall, WA. 98019.





