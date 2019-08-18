Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIA GUERRA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Antonia C. Guerra Camano Island, Washington Antonia Consuelo Guerra, the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Guerra, and the sister of Joseph Guerra, Jr., passed away on October 16, 2018. Antonia was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on May 27, 1947. After graduating from Greenwich High School in 1965, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in fine arts and education from Southern Connecticut State University. She also studied art and design in graduate school at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Her early employment included teaching art in the Stamford, Connecticut schools and working as a Creative Art Director for Enterprise Press in New York City. On September 19, 1981, Antonia married Chris Stapelfeldt, a commercial fisherman from Norwalk, Connecticut. In the late 80's, they moved to Orland, Maine, where she owned and operated an antiques shop and a commercial greenhouse. After their move to the Pacific Northwest in the mid 90's, Antonia used her art and business skills as a real estate agent, and later, as a marketing director for a prominent Coldwell Banker development group. In 2008, she went back to college to specialize in multimedia arts, and web and graphic design. She became an award-winning freelance graphic designer. Everything Antonia touched reflected her natural artistic talent. She had a passion for photography, gardening and living by the sea. She was also an accomplished pianist, and an ardent believer in health foods and natural, holistic medicines. Antonia was not only intelligent and creative, she was thoughtful, generous, loving and had a great sense of humor. We were blessed to have known her, and to have shared her life. She will be deeply missed by many loving friends and relatives.



Antonia Consuelo Guerra, the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Guerra, and the sister of Joseph Guerra, Jr., passed away on October 16, 2018. Antonia was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on May 27, 1947. After graduating from Greenwich High School in 1965, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in fine arts and education from Southern Connecticut State University. She also studied art and design in graduate school at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Her early employment included teaching art in the Stamford, Connecticut schools and working as a Creative Art Director for Enterprise Press in New York City. On September 19, 1981, Antonia married Chris Stapelfeldt, a commercial fisherman from Norwalk, Connecticut. In the late 80's, they moved to Orland, Maine, where she owned and operated an antiques shop and a commercial greenhouse. After their move to the Pacific Northwest in the mid 90's, Antonia used her art and business skills as a real estate agent, and later, as a marketing director for a prominent Coldwell Banker development group. In 2008, she went back to college to specialize in multimedia arts, and web and graphic design. She became an award-winning freelance graphic designer. Everything Antonia touched reflected her natural artistic talent. She had a passion for photography, gardening and living by the sea. She was also an accomplished pianist, and an ardent believer in health foods and natural, holistic medicines. Antonia was not only intelligent and creative, she was thoughtful, generous, loving and had a great sense of humor. We were blessed to have known her, and to have shared her life. She will be deeply missed by many loving friends and relatives. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 18, 2019

