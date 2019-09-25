Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonia Natalina Graziotto Cecchetto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Antonia Natalina Graziotto Cecchetto June 14, 1921 - Sept. 15, 2019 Natalina, as she preferred to be called, was born June 14, 1921 in Albaredo, Italy to Eduardo and Gasseffa Graziotto. The eldest daughter of five children, Natalina was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gino; and sisters, Maria, Fidora, and Armenia. Natalina was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gino Cecchetto. Together they had a life of hard work, patience, and adventure from Italy to Windsor, Canada to Dearborn, MI to Everett, WA. She is survived by her son, Bruno, his wife, Charlsie, and children, Mario, Oriana (Matt) and Joe; and their children, Jose and Paris. Son, Carlo and his wife, Chris and children, Adam (Dianne), Caitiyn, and great-granddaughter, Florina. Daughter, Maria and her husband, Richard Jubie, and children, Brian, Natalina, and Andrew. Natalina was a woman of many talents! From an amateur carpenter, EXCELLENT COOK, seamstress, knitter, crocheter, etc. What a talented woman! She will be missed. Natalina and Gino were members of Saint Mary Magdalen parish since 1960. Mass will be held at Saint Mary Magdalen on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a viewing prior to the service. It will be followed by a private graveside service.



