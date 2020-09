Antonio "Tony" Frazzini de Vera passed after an extensive fight with cancer at 67 years old, just a few weeks after the passing of his sister Carmalinda. He leaves behind 3 adult children, 4 grandchildren and two nephews. He was a people person, who loved music and enjoyed playing his guitar. He was a great storyteller and was very generous, especially to his children. He will be sorely missed. We love you, Dad.

Antonio de Vera Beloved father