Antonio (Tony) B Pietromonaco was born in Seattle WA March15, 1926. He served in the Army Air Corp during WW2. Sept 1946, he married hishigh school sweetheart, Martha Van Brocklin, his wife of 66 years. Tony was aTeamster for many years, but he also owned several businesses with his brotherin law, Byron Van Brocklin. Martha preceded him in death Jan 2013. He issurvived by their 2 daughter's Toni Hall and Pamela Reeves and 3 grandchildren,Skylar Pietromonaco (Victoria) Tessa Mallillin (Jason) and Mary Pietromonaco,and 2 great grandchildren Luna Elizabeth and Roman Antonio Pietromonaco.Antonio passed away on Camano Island after a short illness at the age of 94. Hewas an avid fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors and playing duplicate bridge formany years. Both he and Martha were Life Master's. They wintered at Lk Havasufor 25 years where he fished for striper bass. Tony was well known for hissense of humor & his servants' heart. We know him as the best husband,daddy, uncle & son in the whole wide world. A graveside service will beheld at the Cedarhome Cemetery with family & close friends. March 15, 1926 - July 15, 2020



