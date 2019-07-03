April "Scout" Monson Everett native April Xavier "Scout" Monson passed away in Ashland, OR, June 6 2019, age 67. She was the daughter of the late Arthur "Bud" and Shirley Holmstrom Monson. April graduated Everett High 1970. A gifted singer and actor, she performed in theatre productions in high school, and professionally in Seattle and San Francisco. She relocated to Ashland, and worked as a staff member at Pinel House, an adult group home, for 25 years. She is survived by her sister, Heather Monson, and will be fondly remembered by her many devoted friends and family in Everett, Seattle, and Ashland, for her warmth, humor, kindness and bright personality. A drum circle memorial will be held for Scout on September 15, 2019 in Ashland. Details can be found on the Facebook event page Honoring Scout "April" Monson or, search for Scout Monson or April Monson.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 3, 2019