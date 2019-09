September 4, 1948 - July 30, 2017 Happy 71st Honoring you on your Birthday and missing you a lot too. But thankful you are in Heaven with lots of things to do. You lived here with a limited body and we did not want you to go, But now you are healthy and happy, God's words assure us so. This year your Father joined you so he now gets to share another year of Eternal Life in a place with Joy and Care. Much love, Bambi and Isaiah