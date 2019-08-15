Nov. 12, 1925 - August 12, 2019 Archie Barr passed away on August 12, 2019 in Mountlake Terrace, WA. He was born in Vermont on November 12, 1925. He served in the US Navy from 1944-1946. He married Ella Schmidt on June 3, 1950. He was a mechanic for International Harvester until he retired. He is survived by his children, Cheri, Kent, Joel and Julie. He has five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella; and his four sisters. A service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Evergreen-Washelli at 11111 Aurora Ave. N, Seattle, WA. There will be gathering afterwards at his home in Mountlake Terrace.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 15, 2019