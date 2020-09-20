Archie S. Causland, Sr. and Novella M. Causland (née Garrett) of New Mexico welcomed their first son, Archie Stephen Causland, Jr. on April 27, 1939. Their family moved to Yorba Linda, California in the 1940s. One of Archie's earliest memories was on V-J Day when he rode his bicycle around the neighborhood happily announcing, "The war is over." Along with his younger brother, Michael, Archie enjoyed wandering among the local hills and groves. He graduated from Fullerton Union High School in the late 1950s where he had played football and loved learning about history.

Archie enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany in the early 1960s. He delighted in traveling throughout Europe. After returning to the U.S. and working for a number of years, he met the love of his life, Marie (née Hatton). Archie and Marie would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this October. They had two daughters, Shannon and Tara.

Archie was not quiet with those he loved. He could talk for hours and yet was resistant to initiate a phone call. He loved creatures great and small--from spiders that weaved in an inopportune spot to the random porcupine that showed up at the ranch where he and his family lived in Montana. He doted on the family bunnies and was an active supplier of peanuts to the neighborhood squirrels.

He was a warrior, a collector, a history buff, and a devoted husband. He loved to read and to take his family to Saturday matinees of whichever big film came out that weekend. When they were young, he walked his daughters to the bus stop every morning and walked back to meet them every afternoon. His family was the most important part of his life.

Archie passed from this life in the early hours of June 26, 2020 with his daughters by his side. Archie's cause of death was heart failure, which is ironic for someone who had such a tremendously loving heart. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, his son-in-law, and two grandchildren. He was laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in a ceremony on July 15th where he had a service with priestly blessings and military honors. He is and forever will be a beloved husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. May he rest in the eternal peace of the Lord.

April 27, 1939 - June 26, 2020