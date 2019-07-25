Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardelle Engstrom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our loving mother, Ardelle Engstrom left us to be with our father in heaven on July 20, 2019. She leaves behind five children, Renae, Rosalee, Douglas, Duane (Dege), and Margie. She was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, along with many friends. She graduated from Arlington High School and married her sweetheart, the love of her life, Rudy Engstrom. She was very musically talented, playing by ear her tenor saxophone along with Rudy playing the bass fiddle. Another musical endeavor she enjoyed was singing in the barbershop group "The Sweet Adelines". Ardelle and Rudy spent many good times playing in their band with Ken and Pearl. Their music was enjoyed by all who were lucky enough to be apart of their joy. Ardelle also loved the outdoors, sunshine, and dancing. She and Rudy, along with their children, spent many weekends over the years at their cabin in Plain, WA. Family and friends were very important to her. Her love and compassion for others was obvious and appreciated by many. Ardelle was hard working, supportive, and very loving. Her sense of humor was second to none. Ardelle was lucky to live 90 wonderful years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



