Arden Bloom
1922 - 2020
Arden (Artie) was born on June 12, 1922 in Petersburg, North Dakota to Melvin and Marie (Malo) Bloom. He was raised on a dairy farm with his 3 brothers, Melvin, Vern, Robert and his sister, Betty Jean.

In 1938, the family relocated to Washington where Arden graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Artie worked in several different industries including fishing in Alaska, working in a coal mine, construction work and finally for the Simpson Paper Mill. While working in Roslyn, he met Darlene Vereb and they were married in 1955. They moved to Everett with her 3 sons, Ken, Gerald and Mick. They were married for 57 years.

Arden is survived by his brother, Robert W. & (Mildred) Bloom of Everett; his step-son, Caroll "Mick" Vereb of Camano Island, WA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arden passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 in his home in Everett at the age of 98 and will be missed by his friends and family.

June 12, 1922 - August 7, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
