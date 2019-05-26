June 16, 1925 - May 17, 2019 Ardis Wheeler, 93, passed away peacefully at Paradise Adult Family Home in Tulalip, WA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bonetrail, ND, to parents, Ole and Ida Grondahl. She moved to Bellingham, WA, in 1941 and eventually moved her family to Everett, WA, in 1950. Ardis is preceded in death by her six siblings, Joseph, Howard, Doris, Duane, Raymond and her twin sister, Alice, by her oldest son, Lyle Wiseman and her granddaughter, Deanna Wiseman Nordstrom. She is survived by her loving children, Lynda Ogilvie (Don), Karen Bell (Richard), Bonnie Gagnon Lancaster (Bill), Wanda Keim (Dan), Jan Buckner Johnson (Steve), Brad Alcumbrac. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Ardis lived well and was loved unconditionally by all who knew her. A special thanks to Eddie and Helen of Paradise AFH for their compassionate care during her final years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 26, 2019