Stenger Arleen Joyce Stenger went to her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020 after battling congestive heart failure complicated by Covid-19. She is survived by her husband of 66 years and five of her six children. She is loved and missed by all.



Arleen Joyce Percy was born Dec. 23, 1930 on Vashon Island to Sheldon and Winnifred Percy. The family of six ( sisters Delores and Sally and brother Jerry) moved often around western Washington through out her childhood. Arleen attended Ballard High School and graduated from Puyallup High School.



In 1953 Arleen married John Stenger, who was stationed at Ft. Lewis. They had six children: Danny, Patty, Peggy, Karen, Beth Anne, and John Edward. After living in Tacoma and Bellingham, the family settled in the Lynnwood area. Arleen and her family were active members of Alderwood Community Church from 1961 until the present day. There, Arleen served in the choir, as a Sunday School and VBS teacher, and in various women's groups.



Arleen's greatest wish was to love God and be a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She pursued those things with fervor. She is survived by five of her six children, twelve grandchildren + two "spiritually adopted grandchildren," and eleven great grandchildren. For those who knew Arleen, she was a force of nature... passionate about the people in her life. She was a loving, faithful, and caring woman who adored her husband and cherished her family. She was an avid reader who loved gardening, old movies, nostalgia, and music. Arleen was quick "to welcome the stranger," and her home was always a center of family, friends, and fellowship. She is deeply loved and missed by all who knew her. December 23, 1930 - April 13, 2020



