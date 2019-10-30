Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Emma Duell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 18, 1942 - October 21, 2019 Honey I miss you, My wife, Arlene Emma Duell, was born April 18, 1942 at Bellingham Hospital to Edward and Emma Zwicker. Her family lived in Custer, WA on a small farm where Arlene attended Custer and Ferndale schools only 'til her end of Freshman year. When her family moved to Everett, WA that later year, Arlene attended Everett High School. In her Junior year, she met me, (Marty Duell/Honey), after a Lake Stevens football game in October of 1958. Arlene and I were married August 1, 1959 at her parent's home at 63rd and Highland. I went to work for Edwin Baier (Arlene's uncle) at Trailer Equipment on Aurora, in Seattle after our marriage. Arlene gave birth to Rene (our daughter) on May 6, 1960 and became a stay-at-home mother. A few years after, on August 3 1964, I started work at the Everett Fire Department where we grew our family to include the many firefighters on the force. On February 8, 1965 our son, Rick Duell, was born. In 1968, our family moved to our present home at 4902 Dogwood Drive in Everett. That same year, Arlene and I started as bus drivers for Everett School District, which was later taken over by Durham services. Arlene drove for the district 28 years until cancer ended her career in 1995. Arlene was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 for the first time; with it plaguing her life every 10 years or so. In the end, on October 21, 2019 the cancer turned to her stomach to take its final toll. Our family would like to thank the many doctors and caregivers she had over the 27 years of fighting; starting with her oncologist, Dr. Knoll and ending with her doctors, Inoue and Whiteley. We must also thank the two nurses on duty at the time of her passing, nurse Callie and nurse Amy on the 5th floor of A-wing at Providence Hospital. Our family thanks the prior care given by Mountain View Rehab in Marysville as well. Our family members preceding her in death: Edward (father) and Emma (mother); Karen Underwood (sister); Donald Erb (brother-in-law); Marvin Zwicker (brother); Kyle Erb (nephew); and our daughter, Rene. Surviving family: Martin Duell (husband); Luella Erb (sister); children: Rick Duell and wife, Nancy Duell; grandchildren: Callie and husband, Ryan Smith, Max Duell, Nikki Duell; and great-grandchild, Colbie Smith. She is also survived by her favorite uncle and aunt, Eddie and Jeanette Baier of Lynnwood, WA; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Honey, have your angels watch over me each day and guide me on my way. Love your Honey, Marty Celebration of Life is on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Everett Firefighers Hall, 2411 Hewitt Ave, Everett, WA 98201, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer related charity or a in Arlene's name.



