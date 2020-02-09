Arlene Lund passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020, at the age of 83. Arlene was born in Everett, WA and worked in the banking industry all of her life. Arlene will be greatly missed, but we take comfort knowing she is at peace after suffering from Alzheimer's. She is now in heaven with her beloved husband, Cliff; father and mother, Ralph and Frances Gellerson; and grandson, Michael. Arlene leaves behind her brother, Stan; daughter, Jan; sons: Brett and Bryan; stepchildren: Robin, Rennai, Darin, Darli; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No services will be held per Arlene's request.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020