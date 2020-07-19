1/1
Arley Fosburgh
1954 - 2020
Arley Marie Fosburgh, 65, was lifted up into heaven and reunited with her mother, father and grandmother on July 8th, 2020.

Arley was a talented artist, author and avid mountaineer. Arley brought love and creativity into every aspect of her life and enjoyed sharing her creativity with others.

She is deeply loved and missed by her grieving children Chelsey Eva, Randee Aaron, Raleigh Austin, Moses Godfrey; grandchildren Brody Aaron, Waylon James, Paige Joy, Clementine Susan, Shaelynn, Theodore Keung; and many other friends and family.

We will see her spirit shine each year through the beautiful and beloved wildflowers of Mt. Rainier that inspired her work as a Meadow Rover and her novel 'Lily Lives on Mt. Rainier'. A private service will be held for family members.

September 25, 1954 - July 8, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
