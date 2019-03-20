Arline J. Swanby, 77 of Lynnwood, WA, died January 23, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1941 in Denison, TX, and grew up in Long Beach, CA. But the Pacific Northwest was her home. A Memorial service will be on March 23, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Eagles Club. She will be missed by all. Our hearts go out to you Arline. God take goood care of our Mother, Sister, Grandma and Dear Friend.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 20, 2019