Arloa Methven was born March 24, 1937 in Everett, WA. She passed away October 23, 2020.

Arloa grew up in Everett, WA. She graduated from Everett High School in 1954. In 1955 she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Methven. They were married for 55 years.

Arloa was an avid fan of watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in many sports, plays, and recitals. Playing cards, games and spending time with her family and friends was a favorite past time.

Arloa is proceeded in death by her husband Jerry Methven and son Monte Methven. She is survived by her brother Joffrie Fyre, sons Marlin and Mitchell (Barbie), daughter Marcy (Doug); six grandchildren Chelsea (Joe), Brittany, Bailey, Madison, Colton and Brady; four great-grandsons Dylan, Brecken, Liam and Laith.

