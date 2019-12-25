Armin Klatt, 82 of Camano Island, WA, passed away December 1, 2019. Born in Waverly, IA to Theodore and Olinda (Schultz) Klatt, Armin moved with his family to Sunnyside, WA, where he graduated from high school in 1955. He attended Seattle Pacific University on an athletic scholarship, majoring in History and Art. He went on to earn a Masters in Business from Troy State University. Armin taught and coached briefly in Centralia and Tumwater high schools in Washington before working for the Department of Defense Schools, where he taught for 41 years at American schools overseas in Japan, Turkey, and the Azores, Portugal. Armin travelled the world with his family, loved to tell funny anecdotes he gathered in his travels and in the course of teaching and coaching thousands of students throughout his career. In retirement, Armin loved to spend time with family, paint watercolors, and golf with friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his two sons, Kent and Khan; his two daughters, Nicole and Collette; his sister, Paula; brother, Ted; and eight grandchildren. He loved and was loved by his family, friends and students across the globe. In lieu of donations or flowers, the family encourages volunteering, contributing or funding music and arts in the schools.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 25, 2019