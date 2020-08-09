1/
Arnold Max Young
1942 - 2020
Arnold Max Young, age 78, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Arnold was born in Lewiston, Idaho on July 30, 1942, son of Carroll Randolph Young and Evangeline May (McHenry) Young. He graduated from the University of Washington and received a J.D. from the Gonzaga University School of Law. His law career spanned from 1969 to 2012. He resided the majority of his life in Everett with his wife Jean Ann and three
daughters.
Those who knew him would describe Arnie as a role model, someone with integrity, a true friend of many, a man of deep faith, a man of humor and one who takes responsibilities with the utmost seriousness, a man who is committed to his family, committed to those he loves and has experienced great success in part due to his humility, loyalty and respect of others.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents Randy and Lynn Young and wife Jean Ann (Mothersbaugh) Young. He is survived by his wife, Joy
(Lanier-Jones) Young of Pittsboro, NC; daughters Elizabeth Wylie, of Walla Walla, WA, Marianne Young, of Portland, OR, and Rebecca Young, of Seattle, WA; Step-children Lori and Kyle Sykes, of Raleigh NC, Kelly Jones, of Fort Collins, CO, and Jeffrey and Jamie Jones of Billings, MT; Grandchildren, Jacob Wylie, Arianna Wylie, and Sienna Wylie of Walla Walla, WA; Step-grandchildren Charlotte and Claire Sykes of Raleigh, NC and Michael, Nicholas, Alex and Jonathan of Billings, MT. A celebration of Arnie's life will take place summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, UNC Lineberger Research Center, or your local food bank.
Online condolences may be left at www.donaldsonfunerals.com

July 30, 1942 - August 4, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
