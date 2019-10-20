Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Oliver "Arnie" Scown. View Sign Service Information Telford's Chapel Of The Valley 302 9Th St Wenatchee , WA 98801 (509)-884-3561 Send Flowers Obituary

Arnold "Arnie" Oliver Scown, treasured husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in peace on October 10, 2019 at the age of 79 in the home that he built by his beloved Chiwawa River. Born the second of three sons on April 27, 1940 in Sedro Woolley, WA to Ruby and Robert Scown, Arnie grew to love adventure and the great Cascade mountains that provided it. After graduating from Everett High School, Arnie served in the Coast Guard between 1958 and 1962, including months aboard the icebreaker Northwind. He then joined the Everett Fire Fighters and retired as Captain after 25 years of service. Arnie and his adored wife, Rachel lived his last 26 years in Plain, WA where his love for motorcycling, fishing and family had free rein. In his 20 year history with cancer, Arnie kept his warrior attitude, intentionally maintaining his humor and positivity with strength and focus; with both hands on a throttle....snowmobile, motorcycle....or a fishing pole. Arnie is survived by his love of 45 years, Rachel; his brother, Robert; his children, Randy, Amber (Dan), Jason (Sarah), and Stephanie (Thom); his grandchildren, Joshua (Megan), Ryan, Zachary (Amanda), Jason Jr., Haley (Jason), Amanda, Jaron, Savanah, Sam (Maggie), Zoe, Lucas, Tori, and Leonardo; and his great-grandchildren, Jace, Harper, Grady, and soon-to-arrive Jaylyn Rae. Arnie is predeceased by his daughter, Shelly. Arnie has a large, loving extended family and network of friends who have been wonderful comfort and support throughout. A celebration of Arnie's life will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Mountain Springs Lodge, 19115 Chiwawa Loop Road (near Plain), at 2:00 pm. Our family is especially grateful for the exceptional care provided in this valley. Thank you to Arnie's "crew chief" Dr. Geoff Richardson and in Wenatchee Valley, the medical staff of Cascade Medical Center, Confluence Health, and Central Washington Hospital. His family also has a special appreciation for Confluence Health Hospice and the Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue. Memorial contributions suggested to Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.



