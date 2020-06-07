Art Degroot Art DeGroot was born in Everett, Washington in 1925, a member of the greatest generation. He went home to heaven on June 2, 2020. He lived and loved for 94 years in Everett and Marysville.



Art was preceded in death by his daughter Karen(Ken), granddaughter Theresa, sisters Betty and Mena, brothers Henry, Bert, Jerry and Bill.



Art is survived by his wife Grace, brother Hank (Margaret), brother Walt (Willene), son Jim (Carma), nephew, but son in his heart Evan (Cindy), and daughter Patty (Mel) And many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Art grew up in North Everett, attending Everett Christian School, Everett High School and later Everett Business College. After graduating High School, he enlisted in the Navy. He served in the Navy during WWll as well as the Korean Conflict.



Art worked and managed in the Title Insurance business for many years, then in the Real Estate business until his retirement.



Art and Grace spent many winters in California and Arizona and were able to travel in their golden years, spending time with relatives and friends. Art loved being with his children and grandchildren and had a huge influence on their lives.



The family would like to sincerely thank Providence Hospice for all its wonderful support and guidance.



No funeral service will be observed.



Instead of flowers, the family would hope all will do unexpected and unsolicited acts of kindness.



June 2, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store