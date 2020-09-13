Art Olsen, WWII Vet, Great Grandfather of 32 and lifelong Cubs fan, Dies at 97

Art Olsen adored all the American traditions: trains, classic cars and most of all -- cheering for the Cubs. After serving in WWII he returned to Chicago and made it onto the Cubs farm team. Planning to attend training camp, he suffered a relapse of malaria that he contracted during the war and was too weak to try out.

General Douglas MacArthur said: "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away." After a long life of 97 years, he finally faded away at his home on September 4, 2020, in the presence of his family members.

As part of the greatest generation, Art joined the Army at age 19 in 1943. Assigned to the 383rd anti-aircraft Battalion, he served in the Pacific theater. Writing about the WWII generation, Tom Brokaw reflected on "the wonders of these ordinary people whose lives were laced with the markings of greatness." After the war ended Art returned to normal life and found a job at Commonwealth Edison, the largest electric utility in Illinois. In 1950, he met Borgie at a church service, and six months later married his beloved wife. After 62 years in marriage, she preceded him in passing 8 years ago.

In 1977, they moved their family to Marysville, where he drove a school bus for 20 years till he retired. After retirement, he became a well known usher for the Mariners for over 20 years. He attended Word of Life Lutheran Brethren Church in Marysville for over 43 years.

He will be missed in the Marysville community and by the many more who met him; but mostly by his family whom he loved. Raised as an only child, he became the father to five children, who now survive him: Christine (Doug), Gordy (Kim), Ken (Claire), Linda (Mike) and Sue (Dick). He also was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren!

His family will miss him most around Christmas, a holiday which gave him great joy. He loved Christmas time with all the kids running around and the Norweigan traditions and holiday carols and its true meaning. Every Christmas Eve, before dinner he would read the Nativity story and then deliver a powerful prayer that -- if you weren't a kid restless for gifts -- every word was a divine and direct connection to heaven.

Art never had acquaintances, just friends. For if you met him only once, you knew him forever and he made everyone feel important. Whether it be his -- mail carrier, local Les Schwab staff, YMCA employees or the sanitation worker -- he was a friend who would talk about anything with anyone. In fact, a week before passing, Art's sanitation worker finished his shift and came back to Art's home just to talk with him for over a half hour.

Never fascinated with fame nor worried about wealth, he was a big believer in building relationships and maintaining friendships. He loved the little things in life like playing catch, throwing horseshoes, swimming at the YMCA, attending Friday night highschool football games, milkshakes, watching sports and most of all -- meeting and talking with people. Art will be remembered for his amazing love for his God, country, church, friends and family.

Besides his admiration for America and its great icons, he also was fond of simple stuff like his fascination with the flashlight. And throughout his lifetime he gave members of his family flashlights as gifts at Christmas or birthdays. May his memory always be a blessing and may his life, light and the love he showed never darken or fade away.

Details of a memorial service will be announced later.

March 26, 1923 - September 4, 2020