Born in Bluejacket, OK on September 3, 1930, Art was the son of a master mason and "stump rancher". In 1944 his family moved to Vancouver, WA. Being raised in the Depression Era, Art quickly learned the value of hard work. Determined to go to college, he worked from a young age, doing many, often hazardous, jobs such as logging and Alaska fishing to pay his way. Graduated, Western Washington University - BA in Education, University of Oregon – Master's Degree in Education. At WWU he met the love of his life, Thelma Carlson, whom he married on October 17, 1953. After college, they settled in Pacific Beach, WA, both teaching at the local school. They later moved to Kenmore, WA, where Art taught at Kenmore Junior High and Bothell High School. Later, Art became Director of Media for Educational Service District 121. There he designed and implemented its computerized catalog system for educational media, first of its kind in the Washington School system. After retirement Art became a master gardener and developed gardening programs for schools in his community. Art and Thelma settled in Hoodsport, WA, where he joined the Kiwanis Club and became its President. Art's projects and charitable works greatly benefited many individuals and groups in that area. A true outdoorsman, Art loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and camping. He was a clam digger extraordinaire. He also loved cooking and was renowned for his BBQ skills and amazing smoked salmon. He loved the Pacific Northwest knowing its history and geography intimately. Art was a tireless worker attacking every day with gusto. His gentle humor, charm, and enthusiasm ingratiated him to everyone he met. Art had the rare gift to see the good in all people and treated everyone with respect. He never tired of trying to improve the world around him. Most importantly, he was a loving husband and father. Survived by his wife, Thelma; brother, Ralph; children, Diane, Dennis and Doug; grandchildren, Cayce, Beth, Alex, Lauren, and Ava; and great-grandchildren, Noel, Josh, Leah, CJ, and Jackson. A memorial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 24, 2019 at North Creek by Bonaventure, 1907 201st Pl SE, Bothell, WA 98102. For more information, contact Doug Day at



