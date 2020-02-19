Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Eugene Beardsley III. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Pee Dee United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Pee Dee United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Eugene Beardsley III Arthur Eugene Beardsley III of Rockingham, NC passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst at the age of 83. He was born on June 8, 1936 in Derby, CT, son of the late Arthur Eugene Beardsley II and Olive Ellison Beardsley. He was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Eugene "Dooley" Beardsley IV. Art proudly served in the US Air Force and was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 147. He was also an active member of Pee Dee United Methodist Church. He had many hobbies, including woodworking, cooking, traveling and volunteering in the community. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Pee Dee United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Brian Perry officiating and with military honors. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church and other times in their home at 106 McNeill Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379. Surviving Art is wife of 20 years, Ina Beardsley, his four children, Jesse Beardsley of Everett, WA, Lori Bowers and husband John of Rio Rancho, NM, Kim Lindley and husband, Mike of Silver City, NM, and Adam Beardsley of Stanwood WA. He also leaves his sister, Olive "Honey" Squinobal of Shelton, CT; 12 grand children and 15 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pee Dee United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309 Rockingham, NC 28380. Online condolences may be made at



