Service Information
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley , WA 98284
(360)-855-1288
Celebration of Life
3:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Anacortes , WA





Arthur F. Dibble March 16, 1924-October 29, 2019 Arthur F. Dibble, 95, a resident of Monroe, WA, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. Art was born on March 16, 1924 in Anacortes, WA, the son of Charles and Amelia (Fisher) Dibble. He was raised and educated in Anacortes, graduating from Anacortes High School with the class of 1942. Art then served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII in Italy and Northern Africa. After his discharge in 1945, he lived in San Francisco, CA where he worked for the local telephone company. He then moved to Anacortes. In November of 1947 he married Vivian Boynton in Anacortes, where they raised their family. Art first worked in Anacortes as a community bus driver, he then worked at a local door manufacturing plant until 1955 when he began a 15-year career with AVI/Publishers Plywood Mill, working as a forklift operator and a supervisor. He started working part-time for the Anacortes School District in 1966 as a bus driver and later as a full-time custodian until his retirement. He retired in 1986 and moved to Concrete, WA with Vivian where they made their home until her passing in 1993. He married Constance (Collier) Reid in 1998. They made their home in Concrete and Monroe, WA. He joined Monroe Congregational Church in 2001. Art and Connie spent their golden years traveling the US by fifth-wheel and by car. They enjoyed riding the rapids on numerous rivers during their travels. Art was a member of the International Woodworkers of America, Local 3-101, he was a longtime member and Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes, volunteered his time helping with the Campfire Girls at Camp Kirby and enjoyed his time being in the outdoors digging for clams and hunting. Art is survived by his wife, Connie Reid of Monroe; his children and their spouses, Ken and Gayle Dibble of Yakima, WA; Krystal Caldwell of Tacoma, WA; Kerry and Marvin Knight of Mount Vernon, WA; and Karla Bare of Bow, WA; his step-children, Mark and Jo Reid of Sitka AK; Darby and Shannon Reid of Belfair, WA; and Michael Reid of Monroe; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Vivian; daughter, Stanley Kay Brown; brother, Henry Dibble; sisters, Lila Walsh, Julia Talbert and Lenora Storme; son-in-law, Ottis Caldwell and grandson, Kirby Reid. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Congregational Church, 301 S Lewis Street, Monroe, WA 98272. Donations may be made to Sagebrook Senior Living, 15750 NE 15th St, Bellevue, WA 98008. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Art and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

