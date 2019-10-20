Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur G. Losvar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Age 94, Art left us peacefully the morning of September 14, 2019. He was born in his beloved Mukilteo, WA, on November 6, 1924 and remained a lifelong resident. The middle child of George and Anna Losvar's five children, Art's childhood was spent growing up on the Mukilteo waterfront playing, observing and then learning the family business, the Mukilteo Boathouse, which was located between the lighthouse and the ferry dock. It was also where his interest and love of outboard motors and, ultimately, boat racing began in the 1930s. After attending Rosehill School, Art graduated from Everett High, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Afterwards he returned home and continued to learn working on outboards, first in Everett, WA, and then at Bryant's Marina in Seattle before returning to join his father George at the Boathouse. In 1950 Art and his brother Albert started an Evinrude Dealership with a repair shop and showroom on the east end of the Boathouse property. 1970 saw an end of an era and the Mukilteo Boathouse closed. Art then worked as a tugboat engineer for Foss Maritime until his retirement in 1986. Art married the love of his life, Connie Fischer, on July 10, 1948. They were together 60 years until Connie's passing, November 25, 2008. Together they raised three sons, with boating seemingly always playing a big part of the family's activities. Vacations down Hood Canal or up to the San Juans with friends have provided a lifetime of memories. As empty nesters, Art and Connie vacationed in Mexico and Hawaii, and in their last several years together, Novembers were spent in Palm Springs. A highlight of Art's travels was a trip he took with his dad in 1979 to the North Cape of Norway to visit relatives, a trip he and Connie would repeat years later. In 1960 Art put his nearly 20 years of boat racing on hold to concentrate on family and business, although he stayed involved by getting all his sons started in racing. By the early 1980s he was drawn back to the sport and resumed his racing career. Art and Connie enjoyed traveling to the many races throughout the Pacific Northwest, where they were often visited by family and old friends. By the time he retired from racing at the end of 2002, Art had set ten National Records and had won the 1995 National Championship in his class back in DePue, Illinois. His final record, a straightaway speed of 64.680 MPH, set in 2002, still stands to this day. Art was a member of various organizations, including the Sons of Norway, as well as a lifetime member of the Seattle Outboard Association, The Center for Wooden Boats and the Mukilteo Historical Society. In 2003 Art and Connie were very honored and humbled, to be named as Mukilteo's "Pioneers of the Year". Art is survived by sons, Tom (Judy), Jim, Dave (Sue); granddaughters, Connie Losvar (Jeffrey Smith), and Nancy Losvar Putsch (Dave), great-grandsons, Jameson and Louis Arthur Putsch, and numerous nieces and nephews that he adored. Predeceased by his wife, Connie, his cherished daughter-in-law, Cathy, all his siblings and nephew, Skip Brown. A Celebration of Life for both Art and Connie will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 at Rosehill Community Center in the Point Elliot Room, 304 Lincoln Ave, Mukilteo. Our family extends our deepest appreciation to Dad's caregivers, Suzanne Larnantia in the beginning, and then the staff at Fabian's Lakeside Adult Family Home for the care, love and dignity shown to dad over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mukilteo Historical Society, 304 Lincoln Ave Ste #101, Mukilteo, WA 98275 or a .



Age 94, Art left us peacefully the morning of September 14, 2019. He was born in his beloved Mukilteo, WA, on November 6, 1924 and remained a lifelong resident. The middle child of George and Anna Losvar's five children, Art's childhood was spent growing up on the Mukilteo waterfront playing, observing and then learning the family business, the Mukilteo Boathouse, which was located between the lighthouse and the ferry dock. It was also where his interest and love of outboard motors and, ultimately, boat racing began in the 1930s. After attending Rosehill School, Art graduated from Everett High, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Afterwards he returned home and continued to learn working on outboards, first in Everett, WA, and then at Bryant's Marina in Seattle before returning to join his father George at the Boathouse. In 1950 Art and his brother Albert started an Evinrude Dealership with a repair shop and showroom on the east end of the Boathouse property. 1970 saw an end of an era and the Mukilteo Boathouse closed. Art then worked as a tugboat engineer for Foss Maritime until his retirement in 1986. Art married the love of his life, Connie Fischer, on July 10, 1948. They were together 60 years until Connie's passing, November 25, 2008. Together they raised three sons, with boating seemingly always playing a big part of the family's activities. Vacations down Hood Canal or up to the San Juans with friends have provided a lifetime of memories. As empty nesters, Art and Connie vacationed in Mexico and Hawaii, and in their last several years together, Novembers were spent in Palm Springs. A highlight of Art's travels was a trip he took with his dad in 1979 to the North Cape of Norway to visit relatives, a trip he and Connie would repeat years later. In 1960 Art put his nearly 20 years of boat racing on hold to concentrate on family and business, although he stayed involved by getting all his sons started in racing. By the early 1980s he was drawn back to the sport and resumed his racing career. Art and Connie enjoyed traveling to the many races throughout the Pacific Northwest, where they were often visited by family and old friends. By the time he retired from racing at the end of 2002, Art had set ten National Records and had won the 1995 National Championship in his class back in DePue, Illinois. His final record, a straightaway speed of 64.680 MPH, set in 2002, still stands to this day. Art was a member of various organizations, including the Sons of Norway, as well as a lifetime member of the Seattle Outboard Association, The Center for Wooden Boats and the Mukilteo Historical Society. In 2003 Art and Connie were very honored and humbled, to be named as Mukilteo's "Pioneers of the Year". Art is survived by sons, Tom (Judy), Jim, Dave (Sue); granddaughters, Connie Losvar (Jeffrey Smith), and Nancy Losvar Putsch (Dave), great-grandsons, Jameson and Louis Arthur Putsch, and numerous nieces and nephews that he adored. Predeceased by his wife, Connie, his cherished daughter-in-law, Cathy, all his siblings and nephew, Skip Brown. A Celebration of Life for both Art and Connie will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 at Rosehill Community Center in the Point Elliot Room, 304 Lincoln Ave, Mukilteo. Our family extends our deepest appreciation to Dad's caregivers, Suzanne Larnantia in the beginning, and then the staff at Fabian's Lakeside Adult Family Home for the care, love and dignity shown to dad over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mukilteo Historical Society, 304 Lincoln Ave Ste #101, Mukilteo, WA 98275 or a . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations