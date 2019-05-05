Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur J. Walker Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 6, 1937 - March 20, 2019 On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. Arthur J. Walker Jr. passed away. He was 81 years old, a husband of one wife, father of two children and a brother. A resident of Edmonds, WA for 49 years, he was born on October 6, 1937, in Wellington, KS. He spent his formative years in Henderson NV. A graduate of Basic High School, he attended Coalinga College before spending time in the U.S. Air Force. After which he worked as a computer engineer with MAI Computer, then IBM and finishing his career at CalComp as a manager over multiple states. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years; and his daughter. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Trott; and his son, Arthur J. Walker III. A celebration of Arthur Walker's life will start at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 on Saturday, May 18, 2019.



October 6, 1937 - March 20, 2019 On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. Arthur J. Walker Jr. passed away. He was 81 years old, a husband of one wife, father of two children and a brother. A resident of Edmonds, WA for 49 years, he was born on October 6, 1937, in Wellington, KS. He spent his formative years in Henderson NV. A graduate of Basic High School, he attended Coalinga College before spending time in the U.S. Air Force. After which he worked as a computer engineer with MAI Computer, then IBM and finishing his career at CalComp as a manager over multiple states. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years; and his daughter. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Trott; and his son, Arthur J. Walker III. A celebration of Arthur Walker's life will start at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close