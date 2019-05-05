October 6, 1937 - March 20, 2019 On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. Arthur J. Walker Jr. passed away. He was 81 years old, a husband of one wife, father of two children and a brother. A resident of Edmonds, WA for 49 years, he was born on October 6, 1937, in Wellington, KS. He spent his formative years in Henderson NV. A graduate of Basic High School, he attended Coalinga College before spending time in the U.S. Air Force. After which he worked as a computer engineer with MAI Computer, then IBM and finishing his career at CalComp as a manager over multiple states. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years; and his daughter. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Trott; and his son, Arthur J. Walker III. A celebration of Arthur Walker's life will start at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019