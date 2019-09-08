Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Lewis Whetstone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 2, 1944 through Feb. 8, 2014. It is hard to write this, but after five one-half years, it is time to honor such an amazing man! "Dear darling husband, soulmate, and best friend: I am so honored to have been your wife nearly 22 years. You treasured me and truly our life, as was actually told me ahead of time, became like a romance novel. Such a huge heart you had dear Arlie! You expressed your love for others and joy in God to your family, friends, and children here and in Israel and India; in fact you went all over the world where you played your trumpet beautifully to a multitude of audiences! You showed your love and compassion with your practical service and wise words, most of which were prefaced by: "as the Good Book says. . . " As Dave, Bethany, Mark, their spouses, his brother Vernon, and the many people who love him still know, he would want me to say in his place: Psalms 1 "Blessed is the one who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scornful. But his (or her) delight is in the Lord, and in His law does he or she meditate both day and night." Then Arlie would continue, now this is who YOU want to be: ". . .Like a tree, planted by rivers of waters; it yields its fruit in due season, and. . .whatever you do will prosper!" May we all learn to prosper in the things of the Spirit-He who loves us with His everlasting love. And if you want to honor Arlie's heart with a donation that benefits children in Africa or India, please contact John or Sandy Blake at 425-530-8662. Faith Whetstone Guest Book memories may be recorded at: Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019

