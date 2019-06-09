Arthur E. Meyer Arthur Meyer of Marysville, WA, passed peacefully in his home on May 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 47 years; daughters, Cheryl and Teresa, son, Robert and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Art loved sports and was an avid fan of the University of Washington Huskies and Seattle Seahawks, as well as a fabulous cook. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the people of Providence Hospice in Everett Washington for their loving care. Memorial donations may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Ave., Suite 500 Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019