Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Earl Thompson August 25, 1952 - March 14, 2020 Art was born on August 25, 1952 in Everett, WA to Alvin and Maxine Thompson. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, March 14, 2020. Art was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Stuart. He is survived by his father, Alvin Thompson, Jr. (Sharon); brothers and sisters: Norma Krueger (Ben), Alvin, Susan Winters, Timothy (Cheryl), and Robert. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him very much. Art lived in Lake Stevens, WA most of his life and graduated from Lake Stevens High School. In recent years he moved up to Concrete, WA and bought a place where he was able to grow his own berries and vegetables. Art loved gardening and canning up all his produce for the winter. He loved the outdoors and he and Robert, Robbie, and Gabe spent many hours together at the creek and at different places cutting up firewood for Dad. He was a hard worker and a gentle soul who was liked by nearly everyone he met in this lifetime. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.



Arthur Earl Thompson August 25, 1952 - March 14, 2020 Art was born on August 25, 1952 in Everett, WA to Alvin and Maxine Thompson. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, March 14, 2020. Art was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Stuart. He is survived by his father, Alvin Thompson, Jr. (Sharon); brothers and sisters: Norma Krueger (Ben), Alvin, Susan Winters, Timothy (Cheryl), and Robert. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him very much. Art lived in Lake Stevens, WA most of his life and graduated from Lake Stevens High School. In recent years he moved up to Concrete, WA and bought a place where he was able to grow his own berries and vegetables. Art loved gardening and canning up all his produce for the winter. He loved the outdoors and he and Robert, Robbie, and Gabe spent many hours together at the creek and at different places cutting up firewood for Dad. He was a hard worker and a gentle soul who was liked by nearly everyone he met in this lifetime. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close