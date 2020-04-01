Arthur Earl Thompson August 25, 1952 - March 14, 2020 Art was born on August 25, 1952 in Everett, WA to Alvin and Maxine Thompson. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, March 14, 2020. Art was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Stuart. He is survived by his father, Alvin Thompson, Jr. (Sharon); brothers and sisters: Norma Krueger (Ben), Alvin, Susan Winters, Timothy (Cheryl), and Robert. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him very much. Art lived in Lake Stevens, WA most of his life and graduated from Lake Stevens High School. In recent years he moved up to Concrete, WA and bought a place where he was able to grow his own berries and vegetables. Art loved gardening and canning up all his produce for the winter. He loved the outdoors and he and Robert, Robbie, and Gabe spent many hours together at the creek and at different places cutting up firewood for Dad. He was a hard worker and a gentle soul who was liked by nearly everyone he met in this lifetime. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 1, 2020