February 24, 1955-March 31, 2020 Too beautiful for earth .... Art was born February 24, 1955 on the US Army Base in Okinawa. He passed away from Covid-19 on March 31, 2020. He was the only child of Sinfroso and Anita Bori. Art graduated from WSU with a Computer Science degree then served as a US Officer from 1977-80 at Tobyhanna Army Depot. Art was a passionate skydiver, loved travelling off the beaten path, he was a talented wildlife photographer, creative woodworker and he was a devoted Food Bank volunteer. He is survived by his wife, Wendy and will be missed by our family and friends across the US, CA, PH, AU and Hong Kong. Please be at peace my dear, funny, kind, gentle Art, I pray there is endless Pepsi in heaven. Please send any donations to the Snohomish Food Bank thru PayPal at snohomishfoodbank.org.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2020