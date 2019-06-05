Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvid Hugo Franzen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Arv i d Hugo Franzen June 5, 1922- Nov. 17, 2017 From the loss of your Mama at the tender age of 4, through the despair of the thirties, from a third grade education to the best tug boat skipper in S.E. Alaska, you never went aground nor lost a tow. You cut and split wood as if it were fun and collected golf balls as if they were gold nuggets (30,000). You were a mainstay of our family at the beach from the 40's and 50's and into the 60's. You bought Archie comic books and movie magazines for Sonja, Patsy and me; school clothing, day trips and the fancy movie theaters in Seattle; seal skin slippers from Alaska that were so warm; and my first watch (I still have it)) You had such a lust for life; so many good times and of course falls along the way that made you resilient- you would say "Never never give up" Arvid thanks for being you. Thank you to Arvid's friends at Lynnwood Mobile Court for the dinners and caring for Arvid. Special thanks to Roy Main and family for always being there for Arvid; and to Vi Schneider and her family as well. Thank you to Kirk, Erin and Bryan for helping me care for Arvid while he was transitioning to his forever home. Lastly - thank you to Merrill & Ring who owned vast tracts of land for logging that they purchased from the State of Washington (circa 1915). One of those tracts included a beach that became known a "Shipwreck Point" on "Franzen Spit" on some maps and also as Rusty Boat Flight Patterns. Merrill & Ring graciously allowed us to live on this beach as it was useless to them. Merrill & Ring sold this land to developers #1 in the 40's and we stayed. #1 sold to developer #2 and we stayed, obtaining clear title to the beach and tidelands in 1976. Franzen Beach was part of Arvid's legacy since August 4, 1930. Roy Main, Vi Schneider and I sold the 7 acres beach and tidelands to a private conservancy. It will remain private at this time and is cared for by a family member. Missing you, Love, Jean Kearney



