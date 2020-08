Or Copy this URL to Share

Dec 20, 1991 ~Aug 18, 1999To Our Special RoseYour smile will liveforever in our hearts.Love Always ~Dad, MomTanner, Kelsieand families Ashton Rose Dry In Memoriam



