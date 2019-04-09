Audrey A. Datema Audrey Datema passed away on December 20, 2018 at the age of 88. She was born on February 28, 1930 to Henry and Sylvia Walcker in Startup, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her sons, Theodore and Timothy; sister, Ruby Weiss, brothers, Victor and Joe Walcker. She is survived by son, Steve and wife, Patty Irish;, daughters, Rebecca Brown, Linda and husband, Joe Morgen, and Barbara Uptagrafft; 14 grandkids, 21 great grandkids and three great great grandkids. We will be having a Celebration of Life for Audrey on April 13, 2019 at the IORM #42 Hall, 6814 Washington Ave. Everett, WA 98203.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 9, 2019