October 27, 1927 - April 5, 2019 Audrey Elizabeth Dotson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered heaven with her arms outstretched towards a welcoming Jesus on Friday, April 5, 2019. A member of "The Greatest Generation", she faced and mastered life's hardships with determination and grace. She leaves a great legacy and will be missed. Audrey was born in Darrington, WA to Grady and Hermie (Yarborough) Noland on October 27, 1927. She grew up on Sauk Prairie in Darrington and also in Lochsloy where she attended Lake Stevens High School. She was later employed at Boeing during World War II when she met her future husband, Jake who was in the US Navy. They were married in April 1944 and settled in Lake Stevens, WA where she quickly transitioned to being a successful multi-tasking homekeeper. Caring for her children, milking cows, washing clothes, cleaning house, preparing meals, canning hundreds of quarts of vegetables/fruit from her garden each season, and shopping for household necessities were just a few of the activities that became a part of her daily routine from daylight to well after dark for many years. When her children had ventured out on their own, she made another transition and began working in the restaurant industry as a waitress until she retired at the age of 65. Her remaining years in Lake Stevens were spent mingling with her church friends, tending her yard, and entertaining her grandchildren while treating them to occasional vacations at the Oregon Coast. She moved to Wenatchee, WA in 2012 where she happily resided at RiverWest Assisted Living under the kind and loving care of RiverWest staff and family until her passing. Jesus was the central figure in Audrey's life. In her world view, establishing a saving personal relationship with Him is the most important thing folks can do in their earthly lives. As a mom, Audrey was caring but fastidious. She had a strong dislike for untidiness. Our clothes were always clean and ironed. If they started to fray, they were mended or tossed. We quickly learned that weeding the garden meant every weed was to be pulled and tossed before she considered the job complete. Woe to any slugs that trespassed into her yard. They met summary execution with her shovel. Mom was a selfless person who always put the interests of her family before her own. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob; four brothers and sisters, plus a grandson. She is survived by her two sons and wives, Jim and Wanda; and Roy and Linda. Audrey enjoyed her grandchildren, Leah and Mark Groves; Traci and Cam Hunt; Jon and Lina Dotson; Jeremy Dotson, Ben and Farrah Dotson; Angela and Peter Ross; Nicholas Dotson; Josh and Laura Dotson. She also loved her 14 great grandchildren: Aubree, Ole and Ari Groves; Cole and Collin Shirk; Garrett and Scarlett Dotson; Jacob, Aster, Sam, Felix and Josh Dotson; Allie Ross; Avarie Dotson. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Darrington Cemetery, 1234 State Route 530, Darrington WA. Following the graveside service, all are invited to a memorial lunch at the Darrington Community Center. Arrangements under the direction of Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.



