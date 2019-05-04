Augusta Roodzant, 90, of Marysville, WA passed away at home with her family by her side. Augusta was born in Lynden, WA to John and Cora Matter. They moved to Everett, WA in 1936. She graduated from Everett High School in 1947. She married the love of her life, Arie Roodzant on August 27, 1948 and moved to Marysville, WA in 1949 where she lived until her passing on April 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cora Matter; sisters, Marguerite and Tena; and brother, Pete; husband, Arie; son, Tim; grandson, Chase; daughter-in-law, Patti. She is survived by her sister, Connie Clement; sons Dennis and Roland (Christy); daughter, Susan Palm (Joel); nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Cascade Christian Reformed Church, 13908 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98271.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 4, 2019