1/1
Babe Watson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Babe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores Jean Person (Babe Watson), 71, of Monroe Washington, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 27th, 2020. Babe was born October 11th, 1948 to Gale and Delores Person in Niobrara, Nebraska. She always lived her life to the fullest and was very passionate about taking care of animals, most notably her favorite horse, Trixie, and two Corgis, Toby and Jody. She always prioritized spending time with her family and enjoyed preforming in and attending horse shows. Babe brought endless joy and laughter into the lives of everyone she crossed paths with.

Babe is survived by one sister (Penny), two brothers (Gale and Dick), 2 daughters (Brenda and Shawna), 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn, who we know was waiting for her at Heavens' Gates. There will be a celebration of life held for Babe on October 11th, 2020 at 1 PM at River Front Ranch in Lake Stevens, Washington. All who knew and loved Babe are welcome. Please contact Shawna Watson at laughhardtoday@hotmail.com with any questions about her service.

October 11, 1948 - July 27, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved