Delores Jean Person (Babe Watson), 71, of Monroe Washington, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 27th, 2020. Babe was born October 11th, 1948 to Gale and Delores Person in Niobrara, Nebraska. She always lived her life to the fullest and was very passionate about taking care of animals, most notably her favorite horse, Trixie, and two Corgis, Toby and Jody. She always prioritized spending time with her family and enjoyed preforming in and attending horse shows. Babe brought endless joy and laughter into the lives of everyone she crossed paths with.

Babe is survived by one sister (Penny), two brothers (Gale and Dick), 2 daughters (Brenda and Shawna), 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn, who we know was waiting for her at Heavens' Gates. There will be a celebration of life held for Babe on October 11th, 2020 at 1 PM at River Front Ranch in Lake Stevens, Washington. All who knew and loved Babe are welcome. Please contact Shawna Watson at laughhardtoday@hotmail.com with any questions about her service.

October 11, 1948 - July 27, 2020