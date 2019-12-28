Barbara Ann Landsiedel Barbara Ann Landsiedel passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 surrounded by family, after complications of pneumonia. Barb was a loving wife, mother and friend to many. Born on October 30, 1939 in Granite City, IL to Clifford and Mildred Hartzell. She grew up in Everett, WA, graduated from Everett High in 1958 and married the love of her life, Eugene Landsiedel, on April 10, 1959. They lived in Everett, Aberdeen, WA and Eugene, OR. Survived by her brother, John (Donna) Aviana, sister, Joanne (Virgil) Prince; sons, Greg (Wendy) of Everett, Allan (Shawn) of Aberdeen, Chris; 12 grandkids and 11 great grandkids. A Celebration of Life at Greg's home, 1915 Jackson Ave, Everett on January 4, 2020, 12:00 to 3:00. Please bring a dish to share. For more info: [email protected]
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 28, 2019