Barbara Ann Schwab Barbara Schwab, age 56, died the morning of Sunday, April 7, 2019. Barbara was born to Judy Heirman and Bob Heirman in 1963. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Bob. She is survived by her mother, Judy; her three children, Donald, Jeffery and Terrance; her grandchildren, Jordan, Kaden, Ryder, Guage and Lilly Ann; as well as nephews and nieces. A potluck style memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Hill Park in Snohomish Washington from 3 o'clock p.m. to 5 o'clock p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019