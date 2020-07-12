The world lost a pure and loving soul on June 4, 2020 when Barbara Ann Bliss Oczkewicz passed away from pancreatic cancer with friends and family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Virginia Bliss. Barb was a product of Everett High School, graduating in 1964, active in TNT, Seagals, and an avid Colby Cruiser.



She had a distinguished 30-year career with GTE when it was headquartered in Everett. Barb spent her last five years at the Lincoln Center Apartments in Stanwood, where she did much volunteering and developing new friendships. She loved her time at Lincoln Center. Barb was an extremely giving person, always placing others first. She was an incredible Mom with a big heart who would do practically anything for family and friends.



Barb is survived by the special love of her life, Howard "Buck" Smith, her sister Mari Bliss Davis (Gil), sister Sharon Bliss Franke of California, daughter D'Ann Gidos, Grandson Chris Gidos, son Tim Oczkewicz (Brandy) Grandsons Jonathan & Matthew, several nieces and nephews, special cousin Ron Giuntoli of Aberdeen,and her best friend since first Grade, Susan Konkler.



Many thanks to Hospice from the family for their special care. A very special thanks to Howard Smith for his loving and tender care, especially the last two years.



There will be a celebration of life, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM starting at the Everett High School parking lot. There will then be a Colby Cruise and return to EHS for cake and a Balloon release in Barb's memory. Any questions contact 425-870-0977. Please join us for a Colby Cruise and share fond memories. 50s and 60s attire welcome. December 8, 1945 - June 4, 2020



