Barbara Ann Burchfield Barbara was born on Tuesday December 26th 1961 in Everett, WA. to Ernest and Dorothy Nadeau. Barbara passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 12th 2020 in Everett WA. She is survived by her husband Scott Burchfield, her daughters Malissa and Sarah Burchfield, her granddaughter Ayla Burchfield. She is also survived by her mother Dorothy Nadeau, her sisters Darlene (Renny) Woodrow, Sharon (Matthew) Short and her brother Ken (Brooke) Nadeau. She also leaves behind several Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews, as well as many friends who she thought of as family. She was preceded in death by her father Ernest Nadeau. Barbara's loss will be felt immeasurably by those closest to her, she was always the life of the party and her boisterous laugh will be missed. Barbara lived her life loud and unapologetically, she was fierce, loyal and would do anything to help others. She always had a special place in her heart for animals, even the wild racoons in her neighborhood that she fed. She was an avid fly fisherman and loved spending time in the sand dunes where she made life long friends. She is so missed and will never be forgotten by the ones closest to her. A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to current restrictions with large group gatherings. Details will be posted on FaceBook when something is planned. December 26, 1961 - May 12, 2020



