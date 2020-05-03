June 23, 1927 - March 17, 2020 On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Barbara Ann Scott passed away peacefully of natural causes. Barbara was born in Seattle, WA on June 23, 1927 to Burton and Barbara Sawyer. She received her degree in nursing from the University of Washington after attending both Whitman College and UW. It was there she met her husband of 63 years, Robert Scott, and they married on September 29, 1951. After a brief time in Oregon, they moved to Edmonds, WA and raised five children. Barbara and Bob were active members of the community and they enjoyed time with their family; skiing, fishing and gardening. They were lifelong UW Husky fans, and held football season tickets for many years. Barbara was an active volunteer, always ready to help at school, political campaigns and the local senior center. After relocating to Oregon in 1971, she re-certified her nursing credentials so she could become a nurse in the Portland School district. After Bob retired, they moved back to Edmonds. Barb had many friends and loved social activities and skiing with them. She skied competitively well into her 70s, and was known for being a fearless and excellent skier. She loved her family dearly, and delighted in the births of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite times were when the family was together. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and is survived by her children, Laurie (Tom) Napa, John (Judy) Scott, Bob (Jennifer) Scott, Paul Scott and Tom Scott. She had eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many good friends. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 3, 2020.