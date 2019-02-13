Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara Bates, a Snohomish, WA, resident for almost 70 years, died February 3, 2019. It was a peaceful finale to a life so well-lived. Barbara had a huge heart and open arms that welcomed the lonely, friendless, newcomers, young and old. So many people entered the Bates' home as strangers, but they all left as friends. Barbara's embrace spanned gene-rations and oceans. Barbara was born on March 29, 1926 in Council Bluffs, IA, to Raymond and Iva Smith . After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School, she attended William Woods College in Fulton, MO, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in English. In 1947 Barbara moved to Pasco, WA, to live with her sister, Ruth and her husband, Robert Shepherd. She found work as society editor for the Tri-City Herald, where she shared a desk with the Sports Editor, Bill Bates. A year later they were married. For 70 years, theirs was a marriage most perfect. Bill, Barbara and their infant son, Mac, moved to Snohomish in 1950 after Bill took a position at the Snohomish County Tribune. Barbara often recalled cresting Seattle Hill and seeing the Snohomish Valley for the first time. It was a rare fair day in May, the valley was lustrous green, and she fell in love. Barbara always claimed never to be bothered by the rain. Barbara's first years in Snohomish were occupied with her infant children, which now included Stuart, Andrew and Lizabeth. After the children entered school, and with Bill now editor and publisher of the Tribune, Barbara looked to make a difference in her community. She looked to St. John's Episcopal Church. St. John's became a second home for the Bates family. Barbara was a member of St. Catherine's Guild and served on the vestry. In the early 1960s, her work in the church expanded to the Diocese of Olympia. In 1964, as a delegate to the National Convention of Church Women in St. Louis, she heard, and was forever changed by Martin Luther King, Jr's electrifying key-note speech. Shortly there-after, Barbara was elected president of the Diocese of Olympia Church Women and helped plan the Triennial Convention of the National Church Women in the fall of 1967. After the convention, she was invited by a delegate from Liberia, and a member of the national government, Mary Fiske, to speak to the Episcopal Church Women of Liberia. A woman of great faith, Barbara most certainly walked the walk. Her acts of kindness were a daily activity, done quietly. Barbara also served on the Snohomish Library Board and the planning com-mission in the late 1960s and early 1970s. During her tenure on the commission, the members wrestled with the future of downtown Snohomish. Barbara urged the commission to celebrate and preserve Snohomish's historic past and avoid following the themed paths of Winthrop and Leaven-worth. But Barbara will be remembered as the consum-mate host. On almost any day, one might find Barbara sitting with friends at her kitchen or dining room table, or out on the patio on a lazy summer afternoon. Her parties were legendary, whether celebrating a birth, a retirement, a farewell, a holiday or Beethoven's birthday. In Barbara Bates' home everyone felt special, felt loved, and felt safe. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Bill; her parents, Raymond and Iva Smith; her sister, Ruth Shepherd, and her brother, Raymond. She is survived by her four children, Malcolm (Carol), Stuart (Barbara), Andrew (David), Lizabeth Farrell (Mark); nine grandchildren, Rosalie Bates, Isabella Bates, Evan Bates (Amy), Sara Bates, Hannah Farrell, Katie Farrell, Joseph Farrell, Emmy Farrell, Kristen Farrell and one great-grandchild, Redford Bates. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Richard; sister, Elizabeth and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 913 2nd St., Snohomish on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at one p.m., with a reception immediately following. Donations can be made in her name to St. John's and the Snohomish Education Foundation. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Bauer Funeral Chapel

