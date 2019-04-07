Obituary





Barbara Carol Cook July 28, 1941 - March 2, 2019 Barbara Cook, 77, native of Anacortes and resident of Everett, WA, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Everett. She was born on July 28, 1941, the daughter of Carlos and Dorothy (Shaw) Cook of Anacortes, WA. Barbara (fondly known as Bobbie by family members), graduated with the Anacortes High School Class of 1959 and Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, WA, in 1963 with BA in English. After college graduation, she moved to California, lived and worked there until 1976. She then moved to Seattle, eventually settling in Everett where she lived for the last 20+ years. She made her career with NC Machinery (later known as Harnish Group Inc) in Accounting, advancing to Payroll Supervisor and was in their service for more than twenty years when she retired. Barbara enjoyed taking road trips to nature preserves, parks and other points of interest. She took pride in her home and garden, and loved cats, especially her pet cat, Molly Meow. Barbara, liked to spend time socializing with her family, high school classmates and former co-workers. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Carlos Loren Cook. Barbara is survived by her son, Steve (Peggy) Phethean of Sanger, TX, and cousins: George Wolf of Gold Bar, WA; Don Nelson of Hesperia, CA; Jerry (Cindy) Nelson of Camp Verde, AZ; Pat (Ed) Harrison of Jasper, TX, and Geri (Keith) Rubin of Anacortes, WA. Her Memorial Service with a Reception to follow will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes. Donations in her memory are suggested to: SPOT (Saving PetsOne at a Time), PO Box 211, Burlington, WA 98233. www.savingpetsoneatatime.org or PAWS, PO Box 1037, Lynnwood, WA 98046 - www.paws.org To share memories of Barbara please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close