Barbara Patricia (Steehler) Connor Dec. 12, 1935 - Jan. 25, 2020 Barbara Patricia (Steehler) Connor passed January 25, 2020. She lived in Seattle, Kirkland, Port Susan, and finally Granite Falls, WA. Born December 12, 1935 in Anaconda, MT and graduated from Lincoln High School in Seattle in 1953. She married Leon W. (Bill) Connor June 20, 1954 and were together till June 1999, when Bill died. Barbara was survived by five children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara was, in her younger years, President of the Ladies Auxiliary of Kirkland. She sold Avon products and then worked for Safeway in accounting from 1973 until her retirement in 1998.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 11, 2020