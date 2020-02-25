Barbara Ann Corvey January 4, 1946-February 6, 2020 Barbara was born January 4, 1946 in Aberdeen, SD to Bernard and Margaret Nehl. She passed away February 6, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. Barbara grew up in Watauga, SD; attended high school at St. Martins Academy in Rapid City, SD; and graduated from Presentation College in Aberdeen, SD with her Associate Degree. After college, Barb worked her entire career for the Federal Government in various departments. She eventually retired from the Social Security Administration in Everett, WA in 2001. Barbara is survived by her husband, Prentiss Corvey of Monroe, WA; daughter, Heather Reimer (Nathan) of Fort Collins, CO; son, David Corvey of Sultan, WA; sisters: Mary Ellinger (Pat) of Kirkland, WA and Cecilia Bowman (Dick) of Rapid City, SD; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bernard and Margaret Nehl; and brothers: Donald Lee and David Frank Nehl. Barbara's final resting place will be in the family plot in St. Michael's Cemetery in Watauga, SD. Please make donations in Barbara's memory to the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 25, 2020