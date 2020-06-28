On Sunday June 14, God's Angels ushered Barbara Gulke into heaven at the young age of 83. According to scripture, she immediately entered God's presence and is now magnificently worshiping with the angels and other believers before the throne of God and Christ. We also know from scripture she will recognize and communicate with believers who preceded her into heaven. Barbara is now reunited and communicating with her soulmate and life partner Laverne Gulke, her son Carl Gulke, her two twin sisters Joyce and Jean, her brother Bill (also a twin), and her parents Delbert and Dorothy Bebout. She is also reunited with her In-laws August and Caroline Gulke, along with her brother and sister in-laws.



After a short illness, Barb was ready and excited to go home to meet Jesus. She died with such dignity and left the most beautiful legacy -- A woman who God used on earth to teach people what it was really like to love and forgive others. She knew that every person you forgave, you would heal a wound of your own. That was her key to peace.



Our mom, sister, aunt, grandma, and friend was the most incredible woman. She was wise and always knew just what to say, her advice was always without judgment. She was easy to talk to and you felt like you had an incredible friend. She was a continually active lady throughout her life and was involved with many community activities and charities. She loved to read and play pinochle with a group of friends every Monday and Thursday. She was an amazing cook and cooked for many charity events. Barbara was highly active in her church, Trinity Lutheran Church of Everett.



Barbara is survived by her three children; Her daughter Linda (Strom-Gulke) and her husband Bob Carter, her son Larry Gulke and his wife Karla Gulke, and her daughter Lisa Stordal-Long and her husband Steven Long. Her Grandchildren Cerissa, Strom, Barbara, Joshua, Josiah, Jared, Ali and Alexi, and also many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. She also is survived by her sister Wilma Cook and brother Mike Bebout.



From your children: We want to say you were the best mom ever.



You have entered the gates of righteousness now where you belong.



A memorial service will be held, date to be determined, due to COVID-19.



August 15, 1936 - June 14, 2020



